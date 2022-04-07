Jacob Mouton with Crawfish Jake, 106 Roselawn Blvd. in Lafayette, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette to discuss his career in crawfish and farming.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Mouton, 25, began catering crawfish while a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette when friends at LSU asked him to cater their crawfish boil. That spun off into getting college and corporate events booked. He offers high-quality prepared crawfish, crab, and shrimp for personal and corporate events along with drive-thru.
Mouton sources his fresh crawfish from the Hundley farm in the Mowata area north of Crowley in Acadia Parish. Most of the crawfish in the world come out of the 25-mile area surrounding Mowata, he said. He also offers boiled blue point crab (St. Mary Parish-based), king crab (Alaskan-based) and shrimp fresh from Delcambre.
He has a boil scheduled in Washington, D.C. in May, has done events in Houston and Orange Beach, Alabama, and recently returned from South Carolina.