Lafayette-based PetroQuest announced Tuesday it has hired financial and legal advisers to analyze and review alternatives related to its capital structure, including its significant amount of debt and an upcoming interest payment.
PetroQuest said in a statement there are no assurance that the review will lead to any action or outcome and warned there are numerous uncertainties and risk, including the potential need to file for bankruptcy protection, the volatility of oil and gas prices, the ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations and pay off debt, the ability to fund drilling in the Austin Chalk formation in central Louisiana and the fact that 43 percent of the company’s production is exposed to risk from hurricanes and tropical storms.
Seaport Global Securities, an investment bank with offices in New Orleans, is serving as its financial adviser, while Porter Hedges LLP of Houston is the legal adviser.
PetroQuest, an oil and gas production company, has been pummeled by low oil prices. In early May, the New York Stock Exchange delisted PetroQuest because its market capitalization fell below $15 million for a 30-day period. Shares of PetroQuest closed Tuesday at just below 24 cents; at the start of the year the stock was trading just below $2 a share.
Last week, Zacks Investment Research cut its recommendation on PetroQuest from a hold rating to sell.
In its first-quarter earnings report released in May, PetroQuest said the amount of debt on its two rounds of senior secured notes, due in 2021, was more than $284 million. The company said a cash interest payment is due Aug. 15.
PetroQuest said it will release its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 6, but officials will not host the traditional conference call to discuss the numbers.