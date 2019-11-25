Lafayette General Health will reopen the old Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic beginning early next year.
Officials with Lafayette General Health and the Lafayette General Foundation announced during the hospital's annual Health Care Heroes gala that proceeds would go toward funding the $1 million renovation of the building at 1317 Jefferson St.
More than $500,000 has already been raised for the project.
The free clinic has been closed since 2016 when Louisiana expanded Medicaid, causing it to lose its patient population almost overnight since the number of working uninsured Lafayette Parish residents was reduced significantly. Its board of directors donated the property to the Lafayette General Foundation three years ago.
However, since the Medicaid expansion, studies have shown Medicaid users still struggle to get access to health care providers that accept Medicaid.
According to Katie Hebert, CEO of University Hospital and Clinics, the clinic will reopen with two to four clinicians and provide primary care access to an additional 10,000-15,000 residents and be "well appointed with the equipment of a modern-day health center."
The clinic will serve residents on Medicaid and private insurance.
“In the most recent community health needs assessment, the area where the clinic is located was identified as the area with the greatest need for primary care,” said Nick Gachassin, former president of the LCHCC board of directors. “This clinic will serve the downtown, Port Rico and Freetown areas of town that have been sorely lacking health care resources.”
The project will have two phases. The first will be the renovations on the building, scheduled to start early next year and be completed in third quarter 2020. There are also plans for a phase two expansion that will recruit four new providers and add nine new exam rooms.