The United States won’t be able to heal and move on unless President Donald Trump is held accountable for his actions following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. capitol, said Stephen Handwerk, executive director for the Louisiana Democratic party.
Speaking with Jan Swift and her daughter, Taylor, with the Discover Lafayette podcast, Handwerk talked about the riot at the capitol, the state of the Democratic party in the state and President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration and his term in office.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The repercussions of the incident are significant, he noted, as many are blaming Trump for the riot. White House staffers are facing the prospect of not getting jobs as they move on from the current administration, and several large corporations have backed off of giving political contributions to the elected officials who opposed the Electoral College vote affirmation.
In Louisiana, Handwerk noted the number of registered Democrats once far exceeded the number of Republicans but that has changed in recent years. Data from the secretary of state indicate the there are 1,254,915 people registered as Democrats, 1,030,291 as Republican and 819,336 as “other.”
Democrats, he noted, see things on a more conservative bent on the national level but not as much on the local level when they assess their favorite candidates. They tend to vote for their candidate based upon past conversations they have with the person instead of strictly party registration.
Jefferson Parish, historically a Republican stronghold, is leaning more Democratic, he said, while rural parishes are leaning more Republican thanks to a shift in social issues. Democrats have an opportunity to tap into that group and pull them back into voting for Democrats on election day, he said.
“I never thought I would see Democrats be able to claim Jefferson Parish as a Blue Parish, but guess what’s happening?” he said.