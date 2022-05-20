Global helicopter provider PHI, which emerged from bankruptcy protection three years ago, will expand its services at its Lafayette facility and add 18 jobs.
PHI announced it will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul services both locally and in field and on site. It will expand its third-party work due to current favorable market conditions associated with the offshore oil and gas helicopter transportation services.
The company, which currently employs 264, is applying for the Quality Jobs program with the Louisiana Economic Development office. The new jobs will pay about $45,000 a year, documents show.
The expansion opens PHI to external clients and is an integral part of the company’s focus on diversifying its service offering, said Keith Mullett, PHI’s director of aviation. Clients include companies in energy, search and rescue, air medical and marine pilot transfer services.
“With experience dating back to the beginning of commercial rotary-wing flight, PHI is recognized around the world by operators and manufacturers alike as an industry leader in helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services,” he said. “Now is the time to expand this offering, expanding these services to the wider market.”
“With aircraft becoming bigger and more technologically advanced, more businesses are needing specialist level MRO capabilities, and PHI is expertly placed to meet this need.”
The 170,000-square-foot Lafayette facility, 2001 SE Evangeline Thruway, is recognized as a FAA-certified repair station with DAR and DER authorizations, company officials said. It offers major inspections, modifications, upgrades, engineering and painting.
As part of the expansion, PHI will offer routine maintenance and inspections, pre-buy and lease return inspections and paint finishes for a variety of aircraft. Modifications, engineering new solutions and installing complex modifications to existing systems will also be offered with the MRO division able to manage the entire design and build process in-house.
Work is expected to begin in May and be complete in 2027.
The expansion comes after the company filed for bankruptcy and endured rounds of layoffs, including a reported 78 in February 2020. It emerged from bankruptcy protection in September 2019 after reporting an $11.5 million loss in the third quarter of 2018 following months of a slumping oil and gas industry.