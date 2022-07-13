The president of Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Regional Medical Center has parted ways with Acadiana market president Kathleen Healy-Collier.
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System issued a four-sentence statement late Wednesday afternoon that Healy-Collier “has concluded her tenure with the organization,” the statement read, and chief operating officer Donna Landry would serve as interim Acadiana market president.
“We appreciate her contributions, especially in preserving the care and safety for patients and team members as Our Lady of Lourdes responded to the global pandemic,” the statement read.
The hospital system announced her hiring in January 2021 to oversee the 328-bed Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Lourdes Physicians Group and other services at locations in Acadiana. She was to start a month later.
The announcement did not include any time limit on her tenure at Lourdes. Healy-Collier was named chair-elect in 2022 for One Acadiana and was set to lead the board in 2023.
She had previously been chief operating officer at Hospital Sisters Health System St. John’s Hospital and St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
Lourdes’ website had not removed Healy-Collier's bio or her name from the its leadership page as of Wednesday evening, and she still listed the hospital as her place of employment on her Linkedin profile.
Healy-Collier’s career spans more than 20 years in operations roles, including her time as chief operating officer of the 650-bed Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama and as executive/administrative director, operations and systems at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for 15 years.
Plans for growth and development in the region will continue, hospital officials said, with the efforts of the executive team, physician leadership and additional oversight from COO Kevin Cook.