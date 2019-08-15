Michael Doumit may be most synonymous with hospitality in Acadiana.

Currently partnering with the City Club at River Ranch as outside catering manager, Michael Doumit was the founder of Michael’s, a catering experience that later evolved into Michael’s Ballroom. And then A La Carte, a restaurant in Lafayette’s Oil Center that was known for its delightful ambiance and delicious food.

Doumit spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

The New Iberia native’s experience in the catering industry includes Mardi Gras events such as Carnival balls to royalty parties. His experience includes working with the Washington Mardi Gras for more than 20 years and for Lafayette Mardi Gras krewes for more than 45 years, and he has also been recognized as king of a Mardi Gras Krewe.

Doumit's family’s arrived in south Louisiana from Lebanon in the late 1800s, and he traced the beginnings of his catering career first working in New Iberia before growing his business quickly in the 1970s in Lafayette.