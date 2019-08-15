Michael Doumit may be most synonymous with hospitality in Acadiana.
Currently partnering with the City Club at River Ranch as outside catering manager, Michael Doumit was the founder of Michael’s, a catering experience that later evolved into Michael’s Ballroom. And then A La Carte, a restaurant in Lafayette’s Oil Center that was known for its delightful ambiance and delicious food.
Doumit spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
The New Iberia native’s experience in the catering industry includes Mardi Gras events such as Carnival balls to royalty parties. His experience includes working with the Washington Mardi Gras for more than 20 years and for Lafayette Mardi Gras krewes for more than 45 years, and he has also been recognized as king of a Mardi Gras Krewe.
Doumit's family’s arrived in south Louisiana from Lebanon in the late 1800s, and he traced the beginnings of his catering career first working in New Iberia before growing his business quickly in the 1970s in Lafayette.
Acadiana Business Today: Home sales in Lafayette Parish continue to fall behind neighboring parishes; is the local real estate market reaching a maturing point?; Northfest of Ideas: Northside economic development programs on the horizon
Home sales in Lafayette Parish continue to fall behind neighboring parishes; is the local real estate market reaching a maturing point?
The residential real estate market in Lafayette Parish may have hit a maturation point, analyst Bill Bacque said this week.
New programs that could help spur growth and revitalization on the north side of Lafayette were announced Wednesday by local economic developm…
Lafayette-based companies 360ia, Blast Tech, Potenza among 37 Louisiana companies that made Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing businesses
Three Lafayette companies are among 37 companies across Louisiana that made Inc. magazine's fastest-growing U.S.-based privately-held businesses.
A graceful football tackle is about as unexpected as upscale tailgating grub.
MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA — A day of meeting Broussards from the United States, Canada and France ended with a somber, touching tribute t…
Discover Lafayette podcast with Michael Doumit: Hospitality icon has strong family ties in south Louisiana
Michael Doumit may be most synonymous with hospitality in Acadiana.