No key industries in Acadiana’s economy are benefiting during the COVID-19 pandemic – energy is dormant; tourism, struggling; and even health care isn’t getting a bounce from full hospitals – experts suggested Wednesday.
Panelists for the Acadiana Advocate’s Midyear Economic Outlook, held virtually, were Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission; Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association; and Jennifer Clowers, vice president of finance at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.
Wagner said Acadiana’s economic downturn rivals any in its recent history, with unemployment reaching 13 percent at one point and full recovery not likely before the end of 2022, perhaps 2023.
Between February and April, he said, the five-parish Lafayette Metro Statistical Area lost 12 percent of its jobs, slighter better than the rest of the state though crippling nonetheless. But the area recovered about 9,000 of those jobs between May and June – encouraging, though unemployment still hovers around 11 percent.
“The job losses are worse than any recession or oil and gas slump we’ve ever seen,” he said. “We haven’t had contractions of this magnitude in the last 100 years."
That’s why federal government benefits of $600 a week – due to end this week -- have been important to keep the local economy moving. Congress is debating how to continue the unemployment benefits this week.
“Unemployment benefits have never provided more of a boost than now,” he said, “and by a huge margin.”
Should the benefits end, he said, it would not only affect individual families but would also have a profound impact on the local economy, with local spending plunging and local businesses being further imperiled.
“Reduce them, and a significant amount of people will see reduction in buying goods and services. In Louisiana, that’s 400,000 people who may experience weekly reductions of $240 million in income. It’s not a recipe for a robust economic recovery,” he said.
Part of the problem lies in a dormant Louisiana energy industry which entered 2020 in a downturn, then turned worse. Briggs noted part of the problem is lack of demand – people are not traveling and demand has plummeted.
“From an industry standpoint, they say this is worse than the ‘80s,” he said. Things may worsen.
Briggs said people will still depend upon oil and gas, but it may not come from Louisiana. He said the business climate for energy is poor here, with severance taxes high and the legal climate hostile.
Acadiana’s oil and gas companies are largely in the service sector and in recent years have sent more crews to places like Texas and New Mexico, where the business climate is better. Eventually, he said, companies may pick up and move altogether.
“I’d love to get back to January-February levels,” he said, but full recovery may not happen before 2024. “We’re in for a rough ride.”
Berthelot’s mid-year numbers show sharp decline for travel and tourism.
“Things will likely get worse,” he said, as travel here dries up.
Clowers said Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center has had a three-prong focus on bolstering its workforce, hard pressed in caring for COVID-19 patients. She said management has focused on supporting the medical team, has maximized its workforce internally by moving people to more in-demand positions and has maximized recruiting for new health professionals.
Despite full or robust counts for patients, she said COVID-19 patients need costly, intensive care – care that doesn’t necessarily drive up profits. Because so much focus has been turned to caring for COVID-19 patients, elective surgeries are on hold.
A rare bright spot on the economic horizon is real estate, Wagner suggested, although he said he really doesn’t fully understand why.
“The number of properties for sale is lower than normal,” he said, and prices rise because product reduces. He said real estate “cycled with oil prices 20 or 30 years ago,” although now more jobs come from health care and education.
Wagner offered a caution about continuing jobless benefits at their current, $600 a week pace: Decisions we make on the economy now will impact the buying power of our grandchildren.
Wagner said bolstering the pocketbooks of unemployed families now, although it helps the economy in the short term, drives up the national debt.
“Be concerned about that because excessive debt levels can make interest rates higher. It becomes more costly to buy big-ticket items like houses and cars.”
Eventually, he said, that affects “generational equity.”
“If we borrow significant amounts of money to buy goods and services today, we are borrowing from the future,” he said. “At some point, people will consume less because of the decisions we are making today. Is that trade off working making?” he asked, a question he said all of us must answer.