The demand for affordable housing is so great in areas surrounding the 192-unit Brook Pointe apartments on Lafayette's north side that it figures to make a tiny dent in the problem once it opens
If that.
The company behind the $32 million project, Kentucky-based LDG Development, specializes in affordable housing and estimates the project's market area needing 4,481 units by 2021, leaving its project to fill just under 5 percent of that demand.
Brook Pointe, which will be built along North Pierce Street just west of the Evangeline Thruway, may be the most significant project in Lafayette in recent years that will cater to lower- and middle-income residents.
“This isn’t just a problem in Lafayette,” said Evan Holladay, development director at LDG. “It’s becoming a bigger and bigger problem across the country. For a city the size of Lafayette, this is a problem that needs to be addressed as far as providing good, quality, affordable housing.
“It’s kind of hush-hush or people don’t really talk about it as much. It is starting to become more and more of a national and local conversation that’s being had.”
The project also is part of a small wave of residential construction in Lafayette, including activity downtown, two large student housing developments and a large senior living facility near River Ranch.
That wave is small, but it’s one the city hasn’t seen in about 10 years.
“There are some good things happening in town,” said Phil Devey, owner of Frontline Real Estate Group. “There is still, I think, a feeling of uncertainty. And maybe it’s because, oilfield-related, we got kicked around a little bit. If you’d asked me that five or six years ago, I would have said the sky’s the limit for Lafayette and we could handle the growth. I still feel that way but not as comfortable as I once was.”
Brook Pointe’s mission
No data on the average price of a rental property was available, but some said that number is rising. LDG data of the project's primary market area, which encompasses a 15-minute drive from Brook Pointe, indicates 43.27 percent of the households are in rental properties.
City-Parish Councilman Pat Lewis, who was involved in the Brook Pointe development, said many people are in properties where they pay too much for rent or can afford the payment but the property is substandard.
Housing vouchers, he said, often help people fill the gaps.
“The average person making $28,000 (a year) is paying $1,200 a month,” Lewis said. “If they’re somewhere cheaper, they’re living where they don’t want to be. Not in all cases, but some cases. Rent is high. It’s hard to get people off government assistance because they can’t afford the rent.”
Data shows the PMA has a high number of single-parent families that would benefit by affordable housing. It has 4,828 families, 16.3 percent, whose income falls below the poverty line and 3,678 families, 12.4 percent, with children below the poverty line. It also has 3,896 occupied housing units of five or more people.
To be eligible for Brook Pointe, residents must make 60 percent or below the median income for the Lafayette MSA, which is $70,400 for a family of four. For a family of four to move into Brook Pointe, they would have to make no more than $42,420.
“I would say this is for really all segments of families that need affordable housing,” Holladay said. “It’s single-parent families (and) those just getting started making entry-level salaries. I know that there are some public jobs in the city and parish that would qualify to live in the apartments. We’re helping those people and giving them a good quality home.”
The development will not be a low-income operation, Lewis pointed out, and will require the tenant to be employed. Rents, however, will not increase, and the complex will feature a clubhouse, a pool, walking paths, a fitness center and other amenities.
“It’s a good situation for someone who is working and wants a nice place and a good quality of life,” Lewis said. “They can afford that. Not everybody can be a homeowner. We’re pushing homeowners, but not everybody can. Now they can live in a nice community and have a nice place to live that is affordable.”
Other projects
The 191-unit Campion at Lafayette, 1501 W. Pinhook Road, will cater to students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College. There’s a need there, said Michael Davis, president and CEO of Alpha Management Partners. It’s been 10 years since off-campus student housing has been built.
“There was a need for additional housing and the demand for improved housing quality,” Davis said. “For the past several years, we have wanted to develop Class A student housing in Lafayette to serve UL. When we identified this property, we knew it was the perfect location.”
The complex will have units ranging from one bedroom and one bathroom to four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also will feature a resort-style pool with a lazy river, a dog park, gated private parking, fitness room, shuttle to campus and other amenities.
Leases will be issued by rooms, Davis said, and tenants don’t have to be students.
AMP also has a retail development that will be announced soon, he said.
Four residential projects also are under construction downtown. The old federal courthouse will be converted to 68 residential units, the Vermilion Lofts will have 24 and the Buchanan Heights will have 30 units.
Also, the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority’s plans to build a 70-unit apartment complex on Monroe Street, and a development at 600 Johnston St. will have 10 units.
That’s 202 units planned for downtown Lafayette.
“Downtown is a really interesting play,” Devey said. “Someone has to be the trailblazer on that one. I hope it does well. But for those that are in now, there is some risk involved in doing it. God bless ‘em, it’ll be for the greater good if it does well.”