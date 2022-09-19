Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette.
The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
"I can't repeat it," Schilling said with a laugh when asked about his favorite memory at his family's business. "It would have to be all the good times that were had by so many. To this day, people come up to me and say I went to the Schilling Shack for this and go on and on and on about just wonderful times there."
Until recently, the former event hall at 422 Refinery St. looked as though it had seen a few too many good times. Now, however, a Lafayette musician and business owner is putting the final touches on the newly renovated space in preparation for a grand opening in October.
"This is a new venture for us," said Wilson Savoy. " As a musician — that is first and foremost what I am out of all my side jobs — being able to reincarnate an old dance hall that was pretty much falling apart is a pretty cool thing."
Savoy, a Grammy-winning Cajun musician for Pine Leaf Boys and The Band Courtbouillon, said he often hears people say that his style of music is a dying thing and so are the dance halls that go with it.
"People are steering away from it," Savoy said. "But that's what we're steering toward because that's what we know. That's our job."
Savoy expects to open Hideaway Hall in October in the former Schilling Shack location as an extension of his nearby downtown business, Hideaway on Lee. Hideaway, located at 407 Lee Ave., originally opened as The Stand on Lee in 2020. The late-night food stand has since grown into a popular dance hall, listening room and cocktail bar.
Although Savoy owns the downtown business, he does not own the property where it is located. When he came across the real estate listing for the former Schilling Shack building, Savoy saw it as an opportunity to grow his existing brand and revive an iconic venue.
"Hideaway is great, but it's small," Savoy said. "And when there's bad weather, which is roughly half the year here, having an outside venue isn't ideal. We saw the potential of the main room of the Schilling Shack — the dance hall — and imagined a space on a freezing cold night where you could put 200 people inside."
Hideaway Hall will have a 1970s Miami vibe with teal walls, pink feathers and triangle mirrors. Sinks in the space feature gold swans with water pouring out of the swans' mouths.
Savoy plans to host larger public events in the 5,000-square-foot hall and also rent out the venue for weddings and other private events.
Before it was the Schilling Shack, the building served as the Savoy Lumber Yard. Savoy said he has no known relation to the people who operated the lumber yard.
Renovating the historic building has taken nearly a year.
"We gutted the place," Savoy said. "We had to rewire the entire building and redo all the plumbing. We kind of took it on as a labor of love because this place is a landmark in Lafayette."
Although the building will soon have a new name, the Schilling family said they're happy to see it renovated and reopening nearly two decades after it closed.
"If those walls could talk, there would be a lot more stories," said Herbert Schilling's son, Buddy Schilling. "Almost anybody in Lafayette could have a story about the Schilling Shack."