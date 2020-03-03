Tula Tacos unveils new menu items
Tula Tacos + Amigos will add new items to its menu this week, the downtown restaurant announced on Friday.
The restaurant, 427 Jefferson St., on Friday said the chicken sandwich will make a "glorious (and permanent)" return to the menu. The sandwich features buttermilk fried chicken tossed in ancho chili garlic sauce, jalapeno/lime slaw, morita mayo and pickles on either a bun or a taco.
Other items will come, restaurant officials said.
"A few of them started as specials but were such big hits we had to add them permanently" the post read. "We’ll be highlighting some items over the next few days, and we can’t wait for you to try them next week."
Former Country Cuisine restaurant building sold for $225,000
The former site of popular restaurant Country Cuisine has been sold for $225,000, land records show.
Ngocmai Thi Tran of Lafayette and Pisey Prom of Springfield, Virginia, bought the building, located at 709 N. University Ave., for $225,000 on Jan. 13 from Powerful Realty of Youngsville, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The adjoining lot at 1001 Madeline Ave. was also part of the deal, records show.
Powerful Realty bought the building in 2017 from Country Cuisine owners Rita William, Christopher Williams and Charles Green for $210,000 on in 2017.
The restaurant closed in the summer of 2017 after it was cited for owing more than $120,000 in taxes, loans, interest, penalties and legal fees, according to earlier reports.
McDonald's to update 2 locations this spring
Construction on two McDonald’s locations in Lafayette will start this spring, MacLaff president and CEO E.J. Krampe said.
Work on the 2600 W. Pinhoook Road location will begin next month with work on the 2308 Ambassador Caffery Parkway location to begin in April. Both are part of McDonald’s USA’s Bigger Bolder Vision 2020 plan, which calls for modernizing 85% of all locations by the end of the year, Krampe said.
MacLaff, which operates 45 locations in south Louisiana, has updated 32 of its locations, including the one at 6801 Johnston St. last year.
Building permits were filed this week with Lafayette Consolidated Government for both locations. Plans for the Pinhook Road location, estimated at $80,000, include installing a kiosk and front counter updates to prepare for a line of baked good that will come later this year, Krampe said.
Work at the Ambassador location, estimated at $560,000, will be a major remodel. Plans call for changing the building’s façade, removing the double mansard roof, remodeling the lobby and bathrooms and installing a kiosk and updating the front counter, Krampe said.
The Pinhook location will remain open but may close the lobby for a few days, he said. The Ambassador location may close for one or two days.