Richard Zuschlag, Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO was presented with the J. Walter Schaefer Award At the American Ambulance Association’s annual conference and awards ceremony earlier this month.
The award is given annually to someone who works in EMS and has contributed to the advancement of the industry. AAA CEO Maria Bianchi said Zuschlag’s selection for the award was unanimous among the group’s board.
“The depth and breadth of Richard’s body of work dedicated to EMS is immeasurable,” she said. “From founding a small ambulance service in 1971, he has built a premiere service that offers the very best in mobile health care. Richard’s leadership within the industry and his willingness to impart his knowledge and help other services throughout our nation has advanced the profession of EMS throughout the country -- the result of which will last a lifetime.”
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.
“I am humbled and honored,” Zuschlag said. “I accept this award on behalf of our current and former medics. It is their work, and the work of their predecessors, that has earned Acadian the reputation of one of the finest EMS agencies in the nation.”