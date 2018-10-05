The Lafayette Mom's Blog team has sold out its first Moms Night Out event set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Audi Lafayette, 6160 Johnston St.
All 250 tickets sold for the event, which was as a night where local moms can treat themselves and have a little fun. It is also a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the website that tries to help area moms with everything associated with raising children.
"It's a night for moms to get out of the house, to be kid-free and out with their friends," said Stephanie Kizziar with Lafayette Moms Blog. "We want to bring that online community that we've created into the real world and create a real community here in Lafayette."
The event has over 100 sponsors and will feature food from over 20 restaurants, shopping kiosks and a cash bar. The blog team will have another Moms Night Out event next year and will offer more tickets, Kizziar said.
Lafayette Moms Blog will hold a Music Garden Kids Day on Oct. 20.
Acadiana business today: Our Lady of Lourdes breaks ground on $9 million emergency center in Scott; Barnes & Noble reviewing offers to buy company
Officials with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center broke ground on a $9 million emergency center in Scott on Thursday.
Barnes and Noble is weighing its options after several parties expressed interest in buying the struggling bookseller.
The Lafayette Mom's Blog team has sold out its first Moms Night Out event set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Audi Lafayette, 6160 Johnston St.
WWII veteran Paul Hilliard, founder of Badger Oil Corp., has been elected board chairman for the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.