The Lafayette Mom's Blog team has sold out its first Moms Night Out event set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Audi Lafayette, 6160 Johnston St.

All 250 tickets sold for the event, which was as a night where local moms can treat themselves and have a little fun. It is also a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the website that tries to help area moms with everything associated with raising children.

"It's a night for moms to get out of the house, to be kid-free and out with their friends," said Stephanie Kizziar with Lafayette Moms Blog. "We want to bring that online community that we've created into the real world and create a real community here in Lafayette."

The event has over 100 sponsors and will feature food from over 20 restaurants, shopping kiosks and a cash bar. The blog team will have another Moms Night Out event next year and will offer more tickets, Kizziar said.

Lafayette Moms Blog will hold a Music Garden Kids Day on Oct. 20.