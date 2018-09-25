As Louisiana moves toward a November harvest of the first legal batch of medical marijuana, a Lafayette doctor is opening Acadiana's first medical marijuana health clinic.
Dr. Chad Rossitter, an internal medicine doctor, and Isabella Rossitter, will open Total Health Clinic on Oct. 1 at 610 Guilbeau Road. The couple will hold a grand opening at 5 p.m.
The Acadiana region's only medical marijuana pharmacy, the Apothecary Shoppe, is planned nearby, at 620 Guilbeau Road. The owner of the pharmacy said he will be open in November when LSU and its growing partner, GB Sciences, said it will have the first crop available.
"I've lost family members to the opioid crisis," Chad Rossitter said in a statement. "This is a safe, legal way for people to get help for lots of conditions, and I want people to know they don’t have to suffer."
A Baton Rouge doctor earlier this summer opened the state's first medical marijuana clinic. Dr. Victor Chou said he has fielded hundreds of calls from patients and by July had already filled 100 spots for consultations, which was the limit for doctors recommending marijuana according to state Board of Medical Examiners rules.
This month the board revisited that rule and lifted the cap, a move that Chou said would make it possible for doctors to run viable medical marijuana clinics.