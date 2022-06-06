Actress and Lafayette native Lo Graham, who has roles in CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans and other shows, stars in the film Unhuman, a horror movie digitally released Friday.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Graham talks about her starring role in the film, which was filmed in New Orleans and is about a group of high school students whose school bus crashes on a field trip. Unhuman is a Blumhouse Productions horror movie.
You can listen to their conversation here.
As part of cast of young actors, Graham comes face to face with evil in this roller-coaster romp. Her character is a popular, mean girl.
“It’s like the Breakfast Club meets the Walking Dead,” Graham said, noting the typical stereotypes found in horror movies. “Lots of comedy and action. It was so much fun making this teen movie with a twist of horror that Blumhouse does best.”
Graham has also appeared in Fox’s Scream Queens, a recurring role on Fox series Filthy Rich and in the Columbia Pictures film This is The End.
Lo is a graduate of Ascension Episcopal School and LSU. She began modeling and pursuing acting roles as a teen and fell in love with it. She recounted that her first speaking roles came in sci-fi movies while filming in Lafayette with Ken Badish’s Active Entertainment who helped her get her start in the industry.