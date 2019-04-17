A new $4.06 million facility is coming to the Lafayette Regional Airport that will make renting a vehicle easier for customers and more efficient for rental car agencies.

+11 Swiss helicopter maker officially touches down in Lafayette, vows to 'conquer U.S. market' State and local officials along with local business leaders officially welcomed Swiss helicopter maker Kopter on Saturday to its new North Ame…

Located at 133 Fuel Drive, a new consolidated quick turnaround facility will allow rental car companies to consolidate their fleets on airport property at a central hub where they can fuel up, clean, do minor maintenance and park rental vehicles while they are not parked at the terminal parking lot for renters to pick them up.

"Some companies are currently off property, so it takes more time and effort to stage them," said Steven Picou, Lafayette Regional Airport executive director. "This will allow these companies to have more cars at the airport and have more ready in the rental lot as well. This will allow them to provide better service for the people who are renting the cars and will be more efficient for the rental companies."

Currently, rental vehicles that aren't stored at lots at the airport are jockeyed back and forth when there's a pick up and drop off, which adds to the amount of time it takes for new vehicles to be added to the car pool at the terminal or brought back for maintenance.

The project is being designed by MBSB Group and built by Southern Constructors. According to Picou, the project should take about 300 days to complete both a 5,500-square-foot building and a 5000-square-foot fuel canopy.