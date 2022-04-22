Rouses Markets has bought five acres along Camellia Boulevard near River Ranch for what would be its fourth store in the Lafayette area.
The popular Louisiana grocery chain bought the property from the Saloom family and Pine Farm Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount, land records show.
The store would be part of a 16-acre section of land along Camellia Boulevard that got approval from the city planning commission to be subdivided into three lots with Rouses next to two commercial lots, documents show. The Pine Farms commercial development planned for that area is a 43-acre tract of land stretching from Bluebird Drive to Verot School Road.
Rouses has two stores in Lafayette and another in Youngsville near Sugar Mill Pond. It operates more than 60 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and has more than 7,000 employees.