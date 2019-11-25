The Acadiana region added 1,500 jobs over the year through October, an increase of 0.73%, according to preliminary data.

That brings the region's total job number to 206,000 jobs, and Acadiana was one of five of the state's nine metros that added nonfarm jobs of the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted.

The four remaining metro areas lost jobs during the same time frame.

There were job gains in manufacturing, 600; trade, transportation and utilities, 600; education and health services, 600; leisure and hospitality, 400; and federal, state and local government, 200.

Mining and logging dropped 600 jobs; construction, 200, and information, 100. The financial activities sector, business and professional services and other services were all flat.

Unemployment in Lafayette was 4.6%, unchanged from October 2018.

Louisiana overall added 4,100 jobs, an increase of 0.21%, since October 2018 for a total of 2 million jobs.

Statewide unemployment was up slightly to 4.7% from 4.6% a year ago. U.S. unemployment was 3.3%, down from 3.5% in October 2018.

In other south Louisiana metros:

BATON ROUGE: The metro area gained 4,900 jobs over the past 12 months through October. It had 417,500 jobs and grew by 1.19% compared to last year. The top gains were in leisure and hospitality, with 2,800 jobs, an increase of 7%, while education and health services added 2,100 jobs. It also had growth in trade, transportation and utilities which added 1,000 jobs; federal, state and local government, 800; business and professional services, 500; manufacturing, 300; and other services, 200. Mining, logging and financial services were flat. Construction was down 2,500 jobs and information 500 jobs over the year. The unemployment rate for Baton Rouge was 4.3% in October, up from 4.2% in October 2018.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 9,100 jobs, an increase of 1.5%, through October to 593,500. Professional and business services added 5,500 jobs; education and health services, 3,200; construction, 1,800; leisure and hospitality, 1,700; other services, 400; and mining and logging, 300. Losses stemmed from trade, transportation and utilities, 2,100 jobs; information, 800; federal, state and local government, 400; financial, 400; and manufacturing, 100. The unemployment rate was 4.4% unchanged from October 2018.

OTHER AREAS: Hammond added 1,000 jobs over the year to 46,900, and Lake Charles, 200, to 119,100. Job losses were in Houma-Thibodaux, by 1,700 jobs to 84,600; Shreveport-Bossier City, 1,600 to 179,200; Monroe, 900 to 77,900; and Alexandria, 300 to 61,200.