Nine women will be honored for making a difference in their communities as part of the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank.
This year’s honorees will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
- Tina Begnaud with the City of Breaux Bridge Tourism
- Kalli Christ, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
- Dr. Melanie Fowler, orthodontist
- Holly Howat, director of Beacon Community Connections
- Anita Levy, The Levy Cancer Foundation
- Amanda Case Logue, chief medical officer with Oschner Lafayette General Health
- Linda Peters, LA Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center
- Leigh Rachal, Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing executive director
- Irma Trosclair, Lafayette Parish superintendent of schools
“Each of these women has made an incredible impact in their own community, and I am honored that we will be able to honor them for their work,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, United Way of Acadiana president and CEO. “This group truly embodies what it means to be a woman who means business, inspiring positive change within their own space.”