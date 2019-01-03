A Breaux Bridge-based information technology company has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit, the company announced Wednesday.

CBM Technology, 218. E. Bridge St., is a managed IT services company, is one of the few SOC 2 Type 2 compliant technology firms in Acadiana to achieve this, company officials said in the announcement. The designation allows customers to have a higher level of confidence because the company can adhere to industry-wide security standards set by financial, government and health care industries.

“As businesses across all industries face greater risks for protecting data, IT companies need to show potential and existing clients that their company has thorough, multi-layered security controls and processes in place to prioritize data protection,” said Blake Judice, CBM's director of business development. “Current and prospective clients can be assured that maintaining confidential client data is one of our highest priorities because we help protect sensitive financial, classified or personally identifiable information."

The certification is a rigorous process in which an independent firm assesses an organization’s security stance that covers security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality and privacy — the five trust service principles created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

CBM Technology is a comprehensive IT service provider, specializing in enterprise consultations, integrated solutions, cloud services, web solutions, software development and managed services. For more than 40 years, it has provided innovative and reliable services in Acadiana and the Gulf South region.