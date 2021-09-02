The amount of gasoline available in the Lafayette area is starting to dwindle.
More than half of the gas stations in the Lafayette area have a limited supply available, according to gasbuddy.com, a crowdfunding mobile app that tracks gasoline prices.
Hurricane Ida brought more people to Lafayette as local hotels are full, and the low supply in the Baton Rouge area could be sending more people in this way in search of fuel to power generators.
Stations along Interstate 10 and the Evangeline Thruway are running out faster than others in the area, the website indicates. Gasoline is harder to find in the Broussard area.
More stations near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street are not reporting low amounts of fuel, as are stations in Carencro and others north along Interstate 49. Two at the Grand Coteau exit, however, are reporting limited fuel options.
This story will be updated.