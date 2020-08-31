Michele Billeaud, candidate for Nov. 3 election for 15th Judicial District Court Judge, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Since January 2002, Billeaud has been an assistant district attorney in Lafayette Parish. She serves as felony track leader, trying everything from felony theft to the most violent crimes.
A founding team member of the Lafayette Parish Drug Court Program, Billeaud is “a big proponent of specialty courts.” Drug court helps nonviolent offenders get back on track by getting appropriate treatment, obtain job training, find employment, adequate shelter and other things necessary to turn their lives around.
“I’ve been in the DA’s office for 20 years," she said. "If a violent offender has hurt someone, they need to be held accountable. But to help nonviolent offenders get their lives back in order, all of us benefit, all of society. It also frees up our jails and allows courts to handle other matters to help people help themselves to lead a law-abiding life and help them on that road is what we need to do.”
A New Orleans native, Billeaud started her legal career 26 years ago after studying law in California. On the day she graduated, she returned home to study and take the Louisiana bar exam.
Her first job was in the Orleans Parish DA’s Office where she had a heavy caseload and gained invaluable experience trying all levels of criminal cases. Billeaud moved to Lafayette and joined the law firm of Lisa Brener and handled civil matters such as divorce, child custody, age discrimination, and sexual harassment claims.
Acadiana Business Today: Why Louisiana air conditioning business are feeling the heat more than usual this summer
Here’s another industry being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic: air conditioning sales and repair.
Growing up, Jeremy Brown would have never pictured himself working for an ambulance company.
Lake Charles petrochemical industry to recover slowly, power outages and wind damage major headwinds
Though initial assessments show limited hurricane damage to the petrochemical hub around Lake Charles, the area's port suffered significant da…
Lafayette was spared the worst of Hurricane Laura, but the city's leadership doesn't plan to open an emergency shelter anytime soon for those …
Hurricane Laura's storm surge may have washed away 595 head of cattle into the Gulf of Mexico.
Judicial candidate Michele Billeaud on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Helping nonviolent offenders allows 'all of us to benefit, all of society'
Michele Billeaud, candidate for Nov. 3 election for 15th Judicial District Court Judge, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.