Michele Billeaud, candidate for Nov. 3 election for 15th Judicial District Court Judge, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Since January 2002, Billeaud has been an assistant district attorney in Lafayette Parish. She serves as felony track leader, trying everything from felony theft to the most violent crimes.

A founding team member of the Lafayette Parish Drug Court Program, Billeaud is “a big proponent of specialty courts.” Drug court helps nonviolent offenders get back on track by getting appropriate treatment, obtain job training, find employment, adequate shelter and other things necessary to turn their lives around.

“I’ve been in the DA’s office for 20 years," she said. "If a violent offender has hurt someone, they need to be held accountable. But to help nonviolent offenders get their lives back in order, all of us benefit, all of society. It also frees up our jails and allows courts to handle other matters to help people help themselves to lead a law-abiding life and help them on that road is what we need to do.”

A New Orleans native, Billeaud started her legal career 26 years ago after studying law in California. On the day she graduated, she returned home to study and take the Louisiana bar exam.

Her first job was in the Orleans Parish DA’s Office where she had a heavy caseload and gained invaluable experience trying all levels of criminal cases. Billeaud moved to Lafayette and joined the law firm of Lisa Brener and handled civil matters such as divorce, child custody, age discrimination, and sexual harassment claims.