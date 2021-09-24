New commercial
OTHER: 120 Maxtrix Loop, owner, Westfield Fluid Controls; description, none listed; applicant, Pecot & Co. Architects; contractor, Rudick Co.; $6.4 million.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 204 Crescent Ranch Blvd., owner, Lafayette Dental Office; description, site development; applicant, Tarr Group; contractor, Wimco Corp.; $100,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 204 Crescent Ranch Blvd., owner, Workman Management Group -Scott Hoene; description, Heartland Dental shell; applicant, Hill Foley Rossi & Associates; contractor, Wimco Corp.; $0.
RESTAURANT: 205 St. Nazaire Road, owner and applicant, McAlister's Deli; contractor, SITI LLC; $643,560.
Commercial additions, alteration
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 111 Goshen Lane, Westminster Christian Academy, applicant, Jean Bedel; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $3,118,185.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5700 Johnston St., Unit 1500, RCG Ventures; applicant, Ryan Genther; contractor, RK Hoover Commercial Contracting; $1.6 million.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 101 Saloom Farm Road, Suite 104, Ambassador Crossing Phase 2; applicant, Erin Vickrey; contractor, Connelly Construction Group; $270,000.
OTHER: 609 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 200, Petco veterinary office; applicant, Stephen Hartley; contractor, Powerhouse Retail Services; $529,015.
BANK: 5755 Johnston St., Gulf Coast Bank, applicant, The Sellers Group; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $1.364 million.
OTHER: 116 E. Vermilion St., Rooftop 116; applicant and contractor, Marlon Haynes; $2,500.
SWIMMING POOL: 127 Genna Lane, Broussard; applicant Roxanne Lapava; contractor, Bask Pools & Outdoors, no value listed.
SWIMMING POOL: 202 Fairwood Drive, Broussard; applicant, Blaine LaGrange; contractor, Costa Pools, no value listed.
New houses
503 LA 1252, Carencro, Kendall Nolan, $121,500.
113 Scarlett Oak Drive, Carencro, Jeff Davis, $216,000.
404 Anza Drive, Youngsville, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
103 Burning Oaks Drive, Krewe Construction & Development Group, $400,500.
506 Greyford Drive, Rocky Theaux, $513,000.
101 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,000.
405 Manor House Lane, Manuel Builders, $211,500.
105 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $216,000.
107 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $306,000.
109 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $243,000.
111 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $247,500.
113 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $270,000.
115 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $216,000.
117 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $225,000.
410 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard, DSLD, $220,500.
412 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard, DSLD, $220,500.
202 Adry Lane, Youngsville, Manuel Builders, $202,500.
507 Langlinais Road, Jody Gauthier, $665,000.
110 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $243,000.
103 Tacony Lane, Manuel Builders, $207,000.
202 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $184,500.
134 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $238,500.
106 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $270,000.
108 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $247,500.
103 Murphy Lane, Duson, DSLD, $220,500.
110 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $193,500.
112 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $229,500.
105 Murphy Lane, Duson, DSLD, $171,000.
107 Murphy Lane, Duson, DSLD, $184,500.
109 Murphy Lane, Duson, DSLD, $171,000.
202 Atmos Energy Drive, DSLD, $225,000.
120 Cherrywood Drive, no owner listed, $333,000.
203 Redfern St., Lancaster Construction, $283,500.
101 Tyreek Drive, Salt Capital Equity Group, $0.