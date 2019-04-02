LHC Group Inc. in Lafayette and Geisinger Home Health and Hospice have finalized a previously announced joint venture partnership for home health and hospice services at Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania.
LHC has purchased majority ownership of Geisinger’s home health and hospice services and assumed management responsibility. The partnership includes locations in Danville, Bloomsburg, Wilkes-Barre, Northumberland, Montoursville, Lewistown, Lewisburg and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
LHC and Geisinger also are on track for a June 1 completion of a previously announced joint venture at AtlantiCare – A Member of Geisinger in Atlantic County, New Jersey.
LHC Group is the joint venture partner of choice for 340 hospitals across the United States.