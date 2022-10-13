The former Travelodge motel and other buildings along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette were approved to be part of the Oil Center Cultural District.
The office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the expansion of the district’s boundaries for the district to include buildings near the intersection of Pinhook Road and Travis Street.
The move allows the old motel’s owners, real estate investor Ravi Daggula and other investors, to use tax credits to help cover costs of construction. Certified Cultural Districts allow for renovation projects on historic buildings to qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art to be exempt from local sales tax.
Originally slated to be converted into 55 apartments, the building at 1101 W. Pinhook Road will now be rebuilt as a retro-chic mid-century motel with a cocktail lounge in the building’s lobby, Daggula said. The group has applied for the building to be on the National Register and hopes to break ground on the project next month.
The group bought the long-abandoned building late last year for $1.35 million.
Adjoining properties were also added to the district, including the Bon Temps Grill building next door, the Clarion Point hotel and two other buildings. The district’s boundaries range from University Avenue to the Vermilion River.
Other districts were approved by Nungesser’s office, including the City of Crowley African American Cultural Historical District and the Pointe-aux-Loups Cultural District in Iota.
The state has 124 cultural districts that help to spark community revitalization based on cultural activity through tax incentives, technical assistance and resources.