The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions.
GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
Like many others in the quick serve restaurant industry, GPS Hospitality has increased benefits for employees to help fill positions. It has awarded over $1.3 million in merit-based bonuses at locations across its 13-state footprint along with vacation bonuses for full-time members and what it calls “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” option, which allows workers to get up to half of a day’s pay on the next day.
The restaurant industry's workforce remains 6.1% behind pre-pandemic levels with about 750,000 positions that remain open, according to a report in QSR Magazine.
To participate in the job fair, visit bit.ly/GPSJOBFAIR2022.