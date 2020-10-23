The Best Stop’s $6 million wholesale distribution center is set to open this month.
The 15,000-square-foot facility, located behind its current location at 625 LA 93 North, is USDA-certified to distribute a range of wholesale products to restaurants, bars and grocery stores around the country, company officials announced. Products will begin showing up in stores next year.
It will package boudin, smoked boudin, boudin mix, smoked sausage, andouille, tasso, rice dressing and deboned chicken. It will also employ up to 10 but will expand operations and add another 20 employees.
It currently employs 36 at its Scott location and 10 at The Best Stop Express, 3002 Daulaut Drive in Duson.
“The City of Scott is very excited about the wholesale expansion project at The Best Stop,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard saids. “The economic engines of growth are investment and job creation. The investment placed into our community paired with the additional jobs gives us a huge opportunity to showcase our recognition as the Boudin Capital of the World.”
Acadiana Business Today: Longtime real estate agent Hammy Davis dies after bout with brain cancer
R. Hamilton "Hammy" Davis, a longtime commercial real estate agent and former attorney who was active in the community, died Thursday at his h…
The Best Stop’s $6 million wholesale distribution center is set to open this month.
Update: El Paso Mexican Grill owner has no plans yet for old Chili's location, to open Youngsville location Nov. 2
The owner of the El Paso Mexican Grill said Thursday he has no plans yet for the old Chili's location his company bought recently.
Net income for Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares, the parent company of b1Bank, grew to $9.6 million during the third quarter from $…
Kean Miller has named Tammy B. Scelfo as a partner in its Lafayette office.