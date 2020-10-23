The Best Stop’s $6 million wholesale distribution center is set to open this month.

The 15,000-square-foot facility, located behind its current location at 625 LA 93 North, is USDA-certified to distribute a range of wholesale products to restaurants, bars and grocery stores around the country, company officials announced. Products will begin showing up in stores next year.

It will package boudin, smoked boudin, boudin mix, smoked sausage, andouille, tasso, rice dressing and deboned chicken. It will also employ up to 10 but will expand operations and add another 20 employees.

It currently employs 36 at its Scott location and 10 at The Best Stop Express, 3002 Daulaut Drive in Duson.

“The City of Scott is very excited about the wholesale expansion project at The Best Stop,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard saids. “The economic engines of growth are investment and job creation. The investment placed into our community paired with the additional jobs gives us a huge opportunity to showcase our recognition as the Boudin Capital of the World.”