The Dairy Queen at 2121 Kaliste Saloom Road will open May 29, the owner announced Thursday.
The restaurant, the second in Lafayette, is owned by Michael Vicari, co-owner of Dairy Queen of Louisiana that owns eight locations in south Louisiana. Construction on the building began last fall.
The restaurant will employ 70, a spokesman said.
Vicari credited the strong response to the location at 5732 Johnston St. when it opened in 2014 as reason for the second location. It grossed more than $100,000 in its first week and over $21,000 on its opening Saturday, both of which were records, he said.