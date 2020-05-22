dq
Buy Now

The company that opened a Dairy Queen in 2014 will open a second location in January at 2121 Kaliste Saloom Road.

 By DAN BOUDREAUX

The Dairy Queen at 2121 Kaliste Saloom Road will open May 29, the owner announced Thursday.

The restaurant, the second in Lafayette, is owned by Michael Vicari, co-owner of Dairy Queen of Louisiana that owns eight locations in south Louisiana. Construction on the building began last fall.

The restaurant will employ 70, a spokesman said.

Vicari credited the strong response to the location at 5732 Johnston St. when it opened in 2014 as reason for the second location. It grossed more than $100,000 in its first week and over $21,000 on its opening Saturday, both of which were records, he said.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments