Ochsner Health and the Louisiana office of Economic Development will announce this morning what is expected to be the large-scale personal protective equipment manufacturer in Broussard that will employ over a thousand people.
Staff from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's office made the announcement Sunday evening of a "major economic development announcement" at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Trail industrial park what it is believed to be one of the sites of the plant.
Last month Alabama-based Trax Development bought five properties, including the former Weatherford International site on St. Nazaire Road just east of U.S. 90, for a combined total of just under $8 million, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The land is connected to a company involved with Ochsner that will employ 500 people and will be “bigger than Amazon,” one economic development official said in February in reference to the online retail giant’s fulfillment center that is under construction in Carencro.
Searches reveal little about Trax Development. The company’s filing with the secretary of state’s office indicates its officers are Justin and David Hollingsworth of Northport, Alabama, which is just north of Tuscaloosa.
The properties purchased include:
- A 13-acre lot that houses the former Weatherford plant.
- A 15-acre lot behind Weatherford.
- Three lots west of the Aztec property that fronts U.S. 90, each about an acre.
Trax Development had earlier bought the property in the Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish, Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque told The Current, who first reported this development.