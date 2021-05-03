People look over the Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center. on a tour after a program commemorating its opening,Tuesday, April 6, 2021 The new 5,000-square-foot primary care health clinic is named after its main donor's nonprofit the Brees Dream Foundation, which was created by now-retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The Baton Rouge location is expected to serve 10,000 patients in its first year with the goal of promoting health equity in underserved communities in north Baton Rouge.