Waitr posted a third-quarter profit of $4.6 million, compared to a $220.1 million loss in the same period a year ago.
On a per-share basis, the Lafayette-based company had net income of 4 cents, compared to last year's $2.89 loss.
Waitr's revenue, which comes from transaction fees paid by participating restaurants, grocery stores and customers, was up from $49.2 million in third quarter of 2019 to $52.7 million.
“We achieved a second consecutive quarter of continued profitability and operating cash flow, which we believe is the result of our fundamental strategic initiatives and focus on operating a profitable business,” Grimstad said.
Expenses dropped sharply in the third quarter from $265 million in 2019 to $45 million. Waitr took $192.1 million in goodwill and intangible impairments during the quarter last year, charges they didn’t take this time. Sales and marketing costs plunged from $16 million to $3.3 million. Operations and support costs fell from $37.3 million to $27.4 million.
The company had $80 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 31.