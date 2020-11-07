Barbara Boseman taught high school for 33 years in New Iberia, but it’s the past four years that may have been some of the hardest.

Her husband died of cancer back then, and their three children were concerned about her well-being. So last year they got together and bought Maison Le Rosier, a bed and breakfast on East Main Street and dropped about $150,000 worth of upgrades into the property.

With its main house and six suites across the street from Shadows-On-The-Teche, it’s enough to keep Boseman busy in the city she moved to 50 years ago because it was her husband’s hometown.

Now she’s a member of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and is involved in other civic activities. She’s seen how the city has improved in recent years. Mayor Freddie DeCourt and city officials there have engineered some significant changes in the city on Bayou Teche since voters approved bringing back its police department in 2017.

Now DeCourt has a long list of capital projects mostly in the downtown area – he spent two weeks giving presentations to anyone interested – as part of an urban development master plan to keep the momentum going.

What momentum? Well, DeCourt was unopposed this past election cycle. And he has an appointment with Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday to discuss how he's looking to improve the city.

“I love New Iberia, really and truly,” said Boseman, a Houma native who met her husband while they attending Grambling State University. “A lot of people say the crime rate is too high. At one point they were saying it was not progressive. As soon as the mayor took over, we cured a lot of that.

“People will continue to say things they’re not familiar with, but I love this town. I would not move from here.”

Any talk of New Iberia outside of the city often delves quickly into the crime issue. It’s something city leaders had to shake since it disbanded its police force in 2004 and former sheriff Louis Ackal was acquitted of federal civil-rights charges despite 10 of his deputies pleaded guilty.

It was the main reason DeCourt first injected himself into city politics, recalling how he “could just see a train wreck coming” of crime and no growth when the city opted to pay the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to patrol its streets.

The city’s crime rate dropped significantly that first year after bringing back its police force in 2018, going from 5.3 violent crimes per 1,000 people to only 1.4 in the first year.

“I’ve been trying to change the perception with some people about New Iberia,” said Cathy Indest, president of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association. “I think some things like this, when they realize what the mayor has already done and is planning to do, they will realize what an amazing community New Iberia is. Not only will it draw visitors, it will make many people want to come and live here.”

It’s the master plan and its developments along Bayou Teche that have residents upbeat. It includes the Fulton Street Shoreline Park, which will have a boat dock and connect downtown to the bayou instead of the current layout where downtown sort of dissolves as the closer you get to the water.

Also in the plan are amphitheater and stage at Bouligny Plaza to encourage more outdoor entertainment along Fulton Street, Market Row in the parking lot to hold farmers market events and a Veterans War Memorial at Bouligny Plaza to honor the city’s veterans.

Why develop by water? Because Bayou Teche is New Iberia.

“We’ve been here since 1799,” DeCourt said. “The bayou was the highway. It was where our major commerce was until probably the turn of the century. Then it seemed like we turned our back on the bayou. I live on the bayou. Something I’ve always wanted to see was the town embrace that. It’s another way to tell our story.”

Plans also include new signage, streetscaping and parking improvements along St. Peter Street, a pocket park at Duperier Avenue across the bayou, a canoe/kayak park near the pocket park and a city slips park to promote tourism and get boating events downtown.

It also includes expanding the Bayou Teche Museum, refurbishing the Sliman Theater marquee and enhancements to Church Alley. His presentation also highlighted possible improvements in other areas of the city, including Acadian Ball Park.

Funding for these projects would come from aggressive attempts at securing grant funding and as funding becomes available. DeCourt’s staff has landed about $10 million in grants (“A couple million spent and the rest are coming,” he said.).

Even with the coronavirus shutdowns from earlier this year, the city’s sales tax collections remains on pace to surpass the just under $17 million from a year ago, according to data from the Iberia Parish School Board. The city has also put about $3.5 million into the general fund this year, DeCourt said.

“Give Freddie the credit – he is so dynamic and has done so much for the city of New Iberia,” said state Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia. “This is complete out-of-the-box thinking from him. It’s a long-term vision for everybody to see. I’m super impressed with what he’s putting together. He’s funding a lot of stuff already through grants and not having to go to the taxpayers for extra dollars.”

It’s that emphasis on downtown that caught the attention of Jady Regard, the chief nut officer at Cane River Pecan Co., which moved downtown in 2018 thanks to a $1 million renovation project. The city gets lots of visitors who are on their way to Avery Island to visit the Tabasco plant, he said, and the city needs a vibrant downtown to bring people in.

“I believe our pecan company, family-owned for 51 years, belonged on Main Street,” Regard said. “You want some locals that can make something work to draw people downtown. Tabasco is one of the most-visited tour stops outside the city of New Orleans. We have a lot of businesses – and I’m one of them – that try to feed off that. What Freddie is trying to do is the kind of shot in the arm we need.”

Getting the public to buy in likely won’t be a problem, said DeCourt, who is eligible to run for one more term as mayor in 2024. His methods are similar to what worked to pass that half-cent sales tax in 2014 to fund the police department, he said, which involved several public speaking engagements to stay ahead of any conflict.

This master plan could be transformative for New Iberia — “where southern charm meets oil and gas and sugar," Beaullieu said.

“This is a very broad approach,” he said. “It’s kind of like, these are all of our issues and let’s do something with all of them. We can’t fix them all completely, but the more you get attention and the more you give your citizens hope, the more you give your citizens a reason to stay here, come back here or have a new family to move here. And it’s a success.”