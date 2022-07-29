Along Broad Avenue in east Memphis, where a streetcar once ran through the neighborhood that was the village of Binghampton, residents about 15 years ago decided to do something about the decaying neighborhood.
The streetcar that ran through the neighborhood had been ripped out in the 1950s and replaced with a road. Blocks were later abandoned. Blight took over. Until one day, the way Chuck Marohn with Strong Towns tells the story, folks there got fed up.
They worked with the property owners to get the buildings cleaned up. They painted a mural. Even put in crosswalks and bike lanes. Then one weekend they held an event and invited businesses to see the area’s potential.
“I wasn’t there for that project, but they brought me out there six months later,” said Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns who spoke at Thursday’s CivicCon event hosted by One Acadiana.
“Six months later, every single storefront on the street had a business in it. Some of the apartment buildings that had been unoccupied had tenants in them. Dozens of properties have been taken off the blighted list. Millions of dollars of new private investment have happened here.”
Marohn, whose organization works with communities to counter the suburban sprawl that happened in cities across the country after World War II, used the Memphis story to show how small efforts to change locations in a community can lead to big developments and a stronger city.
Those areas are often in a city’s core, areas that have been neglected for decades while cities rushed to expand borders with people moving farther away. Those farflung areas, he noted, are often more expensive to maintain, and the areas that are neglected are the ones that cost less.
“This is the kind of thing we should be looking for,” Marohn said of the Broad Avenue experiment. “How do we take these opportunities that we’re overlooking in our obsession with the next big project? How do we humble ourselves to go out and recognize where our neighbors are struggling? If we do this, what will happen is people will start to respond.”
In Lafayette, like elsewhere, the city has expanded over the decades since World War II and spread farther out from its core. Marohn noted how Fresno, California, did the same thing as cities spent money on road and infrastructure to expand out to areas to allow families to own homes.
Between World War II and 2015, population in Lafayette grew from 33,000 to 121,000. But the cost, for example, of the city to provide water to those homes in 2015 was 10 times the amount it cost at the end of World War II, Marohn noted.
To provide fire protection for those homes, the city needed 2.4 hydrants per 1,000 people. Today it requires 21 times that amount.
“We actually have a development pattern that is saddling us with enormous liabilities without actually creating wealth in families and small businesses,” he said. “Yes, we have more stuff. We have bigger homes. But we’re not actually generating more wealth.”
A fundamental challenge across the country is finding the wealth cities can tap into to help with those public investments. He pointed to an area in his Minnesota hometown in which about $500,000 went into asphalt, water, sewer, drainage and other services.
Where was the wealth that the community could tap into to pay to take care of that investment? It left.
It’s a common challenge in many cities, including Lafayette, with its downtown area that has its several bright spots but has what Quint Studer Vibrant Community Partners referred to as “gaps in the teeth.”
“I know your downtown feels like a lot of stuff packed into a small place,” Marohn said. “When you sit back and look at it, your downtown is nothing but gaps — massive, massive gaps where you have made huge public investment without getting the private secgtor type of invemtne that you need to pay for it.”