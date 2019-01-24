The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will start offering this fall an online bachelor’s degree in business administration in management this fall, university officials announced.

Students can apply now and must courses in accounting, economics, finance, management and marketing since the program recently got approval from the Louisiana Board of Regents. They can complete the 100 percent online program from anywhere, said Dr. Claire Arabie, interim director of the Office of Distance Learning.

“It provides a convenient way for people who live outside the region or who are juggling jobs or family obligations to obtain the same quality education as students who earn their degrees on campus,” Arabie said.

The program is intended to enable students to “develop skills that will give them opportunities to pursue management careers in industries and fields such as marketing, human resources, sales, communications, project management and insurance and risk management, to name a few," said J. Bret Becton, dean of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.

Students will complete 120-122 credit hours on either a part-time or full-time basis and will follow the same curriculum as students enrolled in the traditional program. Online students may interact with faculty members via telephone, email, discussion forums or audio and video conferences.

“The online program will enable students to develop skills needed to work in many different areas of business and industry, and it will prepare them for managerial positions,” Becton said.

First-time, returning or transfer students are eligible to enroll in the program if they meet university admissions requirements. Students who have already accrued applicable college credits may be able to apply them toward earning the online degree.

All students – including those from other states and countries – who participate in the online program will pay in-state tuition rates and can apply for financial aid and scholarships.

To apply, visit bit.ly/ulonlinestudy.