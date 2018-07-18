Hancock Whitney Corp. posted net income of $71.2 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter, up from $52.3 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.
The bank parent company renamed itself in May, seven years after Mississippi-based Hancock bank took over the New Orleans-based Whitney. The bank has locations throughout the southeast U.S.
"As we begin the second half of 2018 operating with a new name, logo and ticker, we remain relentlessly focused on achieving our CSOs, maintaining credit performance and being opportunistic with our capital, all with the primary focus of achieving our stated targets," President and CEO John M. Hairston said in a statement.