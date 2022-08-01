The chef behind a new restaurant concept involving farm-direct wagyu beef that is derived from cattle and involves a process that makes beef delicious throughout its whole body.
Lucky’s Fire & Smoke owner Eddie Khoury and chef Jimmy Schmidt, the two behind the eatery that opened in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee space at 6774 S. Johnston St., spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the process of wagyu beef and Schmidt’s career as a chef.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The wagyu breed of cattle was originally a work animal that came over from China to Japan, Schmidt said, that eats local pasture grasses and converts it into proteins, creating mega fatty acids in the marbling. The end result is flavor and nutrition from all parts of the animal.
“It is ridiculously delicious when slow-cooked,” he said. “Wagyu cattle convert pasture into micronutrients within their protein structure along with the omega fats that the human race can benefit from by using that as a protein source. It’s great for the planet and us.”
Schmidt is a three-time winner of the James Beard award and the person behind fine-dining concept along Khoury, a restauranteur of 30 years who owns and operates the CC’s Coffee House in Carencro along with convenience stores and restaurants in the Lafayette area.
In 2018, Schmidt and his team created Lucky’s Noble Fire & Smoke, which they say is the first of its kind in the U.S. Khoury, his longtime friend and colleague, realized the unique concept of Lucky’s, he convinced Jimmy to help him bring it to Lafayette.