Banking veteran Don Zornman has been named chairman of MC Bank & Trust’s Greater New Orleans advisory board.
Zornman, a graduate of Loyola University and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, has more than four decades of banking experience. Most recently, he was executive vice president and regional manager for IberiaBank. Zornman has as been senior corporate lender with Whitney Bank, market president for Orleans and Jefferson parishes and later Louisiana regional president for Hancock Bank.
Tim Randolph is now the owner of FastSigns in Lafayette.
He was named center manager in 2018. Randolph has more than seven years with FastSigns and has worked in outside sales. His wife, Kati, will also assist in operations.
FastSigns, 5421 Johnston St., Suite B, is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company.