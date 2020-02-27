The former site of popular restaurant Country Cuisine has been sold for $225,000, land records show.

Ngocmai Thi Tran of Lafayette and Pisey Prom of Springfield, Virginia, bought the building, located at 709 N. University Ave., for $225,000 on Jan. 13 from Powerful Realty of Youngsville, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

The adjoining lot at 1001 Madeline Ave. was also part of the deal, records show.

Powerful Realty bought the building in 2017 from Country Cuisine owners Rita William, Christopher Williams and Charles Green for $210,000 on in 2017.

The restaurant closed in the summer of 2017 after it was cited for owing more than $120,000 in taxes, loans, interest, penalties and legal fees, according to earlier reports.