A local online publication has filed suit against the Lafayette Economic Development Authority to release the list of the 35 candidates that have applied to become the next president and CEO.

The Current filed its suit in state court Monday against LEDA and the outgoing president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, who is set to retire this year after 26 years on the job, to release the list of candidates. The Current is also seeking court costs, legal fees and penalties.

The position of LEDA president and CEO pays $250,000 a year plus benefits and requires at least eight years of “successful economic development experience in an executive leadership role,” according to the job listing.

The Acadiana Advocate first reported the 35 candidates following the closing of the application period July 14 and asked the search firm over the hiring process, Next Move Group of New Orleans, for the list of candidates. Chad Chancellor, the agency’s co-founder and CEO, declined to do so, claiming that LEDA’s board did not have the list and he would give the agency and The Advocate a list of finalists after a two-week period.

About 35 applications for position of next LEDA president, CEO About 35 people have applied for the position of president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The Current was also unsuccessful in obtaining the list from Gothreaux, who told the publication it did not have the list of candidates and referred it to Chancellor.

According to The Current’s report, LEDA also did not address its relationship with Next Move Group, including what the firm is being paid, its scope of work and the timeline for completion of that work. Pamela LaFleur, LEDA’s chief administrative officer, said the agency does not have a contract with Next Move Group.

In a bizarre move, when The Current notified by email both Gothreaux and Chancellor of the law pertaining to public records in Louisiana and the “responsibilities of the head of public body to turn over applications for public positions,” Chancellor invited The Current to sue him, claiming it would increase the ratings for his weekly YouTube news show.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana We'll keep you posted on the Acadiana economy. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Chancellor's company is not listed as a defendant in the suit and, as a private entity, is not required to release documents.

Gothreaux announced in June he would retire this year but has not specified a date. A Louisiana native, he was appointed in July 1995 after beginning his career in the 1980s as an economic developer for Gulf States Utilities in Lake Charles.

According to the most recent legislative audit, Gothreaux was earned $299,000 in salary last year along with $83,405 in revenue sharing and over $67,000 in retirement, government provided vehicle, reimbursements, travel and registration fees.

Gothreaux, who signed a contract in 2013 that expired on Dec. 31, 2020, was awarded an annual 4% cost of living each year upon agreement that he “successfully completed his goals for the year and performance of duties of president and CEO,” the contract states.

He is also subject to receive at least $240,000 in retention pay following his retirement, according to his contract, which awards him $30,000 per year of the contract and $30,000 for any additional year after the contract ends.

LEDA operates four business parks across Lafayette Parish, has been active in promoting the completion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette to New Orleans and has been active in attracting businesses to Lafayette, including CGI and Costco.

Staff Writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.