Hebert's Specialty Meats will hold a grand opening for its second location in Broussard this weekend.
Although the new location at 6906 Ambassador Caffery Parkway opened late last month, store owners wanted to get settled into the new store and make sure everything was ready before celebrating the opening at 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sammy Hebert started the family business in Maurice, and his sons, Quinn and Samuel, run the store in Broussard. The business has also been franchised in locations across the Gulf South.
There had previously been a location in Broussard at the Chevron station just up the road, but this new location allows Hebert's to do things they never could at their old store.
"We can cut up chickens and do steaks," Quinn Hebert said. "We couldn't do that before in the other spot. We can also sell both plain and seasoned food and have more room to display it. Being out in the open and having our own store has made a big difference."
The Broussard location has almost double the space, a more noticeable storefront that isn't shared with another business, space to stock more food and a bigger kitchen and drive-thru window to offer plate lunches during the week.