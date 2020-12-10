Phyllis Coleman Mouton learned from her mother at a young age how to play poker. By the time she was 13, she formed a neighborhood poker club where players bet with sticks of gum.

It was her mother, she recalled, who went lengths that were uncommon in the segregated era of the early 1960s to expose her to new things. Like attending academic events at Southern University at age 15. Or helping integrate Mount Carmel Academy in Lafayete at age 16.

Coleman Mouton, who was honored with the Trailblazer Award during Wednesday’s Women Who Mean Business awards, credited her mother and others during her formative years for her success as a professional.

“My mother was a person who taught me great values,” Coleman Mouton said. “She taught me that I had an obligation to help others, our families, our neighborhood friends and our community. She encouraged me to use my voice, my abilities and my will to create positive change.

“She taught me to open those doors and emphasize the need to help others come through. She said, ‘Pull somebody up, Phyllis.’”

Coleman Mouton was one of 10 honored during Wednesday’s virtual event presented by Home Bank and the United Way of Acadiana.

Others honored included Tina Begnaud with the City of Breaux Bridge Tourism, Kalli Christ, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana; orthodontist Dr. Melanie Fowler; Holly Howat, director of Beacon Community Connections; Anita Levy with The Levy Cancer Foundation; Dr. Amanda Case Logue, chief medical officer with Oschner Lafayette General Health; Linda Peters with LA Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center; Leigh Rachal, executive director for Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing executive director and Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent.

Mouton, who was born and raised in Lafayette, was vice president of workforce and economic development at Baton Rouge Community College from 1997 until her retirement in 2017 when she was named Distinguished Retiree.

She was also the first African-American women to be named president of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, the fourth-largest club in the world with over 500 members. She was also the first African-American to be named interim CEO of the Capital Area United Way.

Women should work together to increase female representation on public and private boards and leadership positions, she said.

“I have always looked for ways to use my voice to open doors to positive change and success, especially success for Black girls and Black women,” Coleman Mouton said. “We should be committed to impactful change. We should help each other as women to ensure that our voices are heard.”