The sheer size of MacKenzie Scott’s gift to Habitat for Humanity announced this week — $436 million in unrestricted giving — is breathtaking. That it includes $2.5 million for Lafayette Habitat, which the local leadership called “transformational” toward its goal of providing equitable access to safe, decent and affordable housing, makes this blessing local.
“This astonishing and unexpected act of generosity is having a seismic impact across Habitat’s affiliate network,” Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Melinda Taylor said in a prepared statement Tuesday.
“The investment made in Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will enable us to sustain and expand on our 30 years of work partnering with local families and creating affordable homeownership opportunities, as well as providing more support for resident-led revitalization initiatives in McComb-Veazey, LaPlace, Oasis and other Northside neighborhoods.”
Yet Taylor said Tuesday that just a few weeks ago, she had no inkling — “absolutely none whatsoever,” she said — that such largesse was headed to her operation, which employs about 28 employees on an annual budget of between $3million and $4 million. In fact, when she received the initial email about the one-time gift headed to her office, she suspected it was a “phishing email,” a ruse to compromise her online security.
She said that she later learned that Scott, a novelist and philanthropist formerly married to multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos of Amazon, had made a one-time donation to Habitat for Humanity — $25 million to the international office and $411 million to be divided among 84 local offices, Lafayette’s included. The information was to be kept guarded until the announcement this week.
“After I picked my jaw up off the floor,” Taylor said, she went to work. It made perfect sense that the Lafayette office, which has oversight of housing projects in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes and some oversight in Lake Charles, should be included in the gift. Lafayette Habitat is one of more than 1,700 affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, the non-profit organization that creates affordable housing opportunities in Acadiana.
Since 1992, the Lafayette Habitat has built more than 130 homes in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes, which homeowners helped build and pay for at affordable mortgage rates. The goal is to build at least 10 homes a year. Taylor said the service area is desperately short of affordable housing now: Almost half of the renters here pay more than one-third of their income to rent.
“A minimum wage worker would have to put in 84 hours each week to afford the Fair Market rent for a modest one-bedroom apartment (currently $781), which puts safe, decent housing out of reach for far too many families,” the organization said in an issued statement.
Taylor said Scott “saw something specific in our work,” which for 12 years has targeted revitalization with stakeholders in neighborhoods.
“We work with neighborhoods. We are working in other core neighborhoods. I really think she wants to support our core mission,” which is focused on resident-led, neighborhood focused projects mostly in north Lafayette. That work will continue, building on the strengths of many historic neighborhoods.
“We need to take a deep breath and be very mindful and careful about how we invest this,” she said of the unexpected windfall. To that end, Lafayette Habitat has had a strategic planning retreat and will also ask the local philanthropic community to match some of what Scott has offered.
What Lafayette Habitat will likely focus on is “doing more of what we have been doing but moving into other neighborhoods.” That includes working in Lafayette’s Truman area, Oasis Coterie, LaPlace, McComb Veazy. Lafayette Habitat has three houses going up now, four more about to start.
“There is such a need for more entry level homes,” Taylor said.