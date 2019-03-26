Ville Platte women's boutique Luna Claire's Skin Bar and Clothier made the jump down Interstate 49 and opened its second location in a new shopping center in Carencro.

Owner Hannah Aymond became a business owner in 2007 when she graduated from the Aveda Institute in Lafayette before apprenticing under a makeup artist in Houston. She then was awarded a scholarship and returned to Louisiana to get a degree in business at LSU-Alexandria. That led her to opening in Ville Platte in a refurbished house at 537 Main St.

Located at 203 Wallace Broussard Road, Luna Claire's offers women's clothing, accessories, skin care services, spray tanning, waxing and makeup services for events like weddings and prom.

"I went back to doing makeup and skin care, and one of the places I had worked at I had a little section of clothes and I saw that was growing so we purchased our first location in Ville Platte," Aymond said. "Things started growing and expanding in Ville Platte, and I felt we could expand even faster if we opened up in Carencro because they're growing fast, too."

Aymond held a soft opening Saturday and will hold its official grand opening in a few weeks once she and her five new employees work all the kinks out of operations.