ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alteration

RETAIL: 1900 Moss St., description, interior renovation; applicant, Kelly Ley; contractor, Advanced Systems of Georgia; $205,972.

TOWER: 205 Garber Road, A1, Broussard; description, 5G dish; applicant, Houston Permit Service; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $3,000.

RETAIL: 109 Old Camp Road, Suite 110; description, buildout for Sally’s Beauty Supply; applicant, Michael Van Murray; contractor, owner; $40,000.

New construction

STORAGE: 115 Fountainhead Drive, description, metal building design with drives and access for private storage; applicant and contractor, Sonny Greer Construction; contractor, $450,000.

Commercial demolition

GROCERY: 900 W. Simcoe St., description, addition to CSV Grocery; applicant and contractor, Francis Vallery; $1,000.

RETAIL: 444 Jefferson St., description, electric; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $70,000.

New construction

110 Gideon Road, Youngsville, Coastal Custom Builders; $269,730.

308 Croft Row, Empire Builders, $238,680.

400 Croft Row, Empire Builders, $233,640.

107 Manor House Lane, Manuel Builders, $193,590.

216 Redfern St., LWL Builders, $272,430.

118 Thames Drive, Myers Ventures, $322,650.

405 Bourque Road, Bayou State Homes, $254,700.

115 Harvest Creek Lane, Coastal Custom Builders, $324,700.

305 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $206,280.

307 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $197,460.

309 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $190,800.

304 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $205,020.

306 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $223,650.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana

In an ever-evolving business landscape, you need trusted information from a reliable source to help you make decisions. We provide that — daily data, analysis and insights from local experts.

308 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $197,460.

310 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $228,870.

100 Alpine Meadows Lane, DSLD, $192,060.

102 Alpine Meadows Lane, DSLD, $182,160.

122 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $206,730.

124 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $225,630.

126 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $221,310.

128 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $237,060.

129 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $279,360.

127 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $199,080.

125 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $216,450.

123 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $237,060.

108 Anza Drive, Youngsville, Manuel Builders, $191,250.

101 Finsbury Lane, Manuel Builders, $227,160.

111 Lisburn Drive, Manuel Builders, $209,880.

200 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $279,360.

202 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $221,310.

204 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $279,360.

206 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $230,850.

307 Judice Lane, Duson, DSLD, $215,640.

305 Judice Lane, Duson, DSLD, $219,690.

303 Judice Lane, Duson, DSLD, $167,940.

228 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $279,360.