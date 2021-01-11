Hampr, an app-based wash-and-fold laundry service launched last year, was accepted into the 2021 class of the TechStars Austin accelerator program.

The program, which acts as a supercharger for global startups in Austin that is made up of “some really extraordinary founders solving real world problems and bringing tangible value to their customers and shareholders,” the organization announced Monday morning.

Hampr founder and CEO Laurel Hess said the program lasted for months and featured five rounds of screening and presentations from thousands of companies. Only 10 were chosen, and each will receive a $120,000 investment along with access to mentors, investors, advisers and a network of other business leaders.

“Techstars only accepts 1% of its applicants,” said Laurel Hess, Founder and CEO of hampr. “This is a huge honor, and I think it’s a real testament to the product we created, the members who have supported us and the amazing team that we have built.”

Sessions begin Monday and will end with a March 24 Demo Day with the 10 companies making a virtual pitch about their concepts.

“Given hampr’s momentum, I’m not surprised to see it gain this opportunity,” said Destin Ortego, executive director of Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Machine. “Having been a part of providing hampr similar support at a local level, I am proud to see it take this next step. It’s thrilling for our local business community.”

Hampr allows users to have their laundry picked up, washed, folded and returned to them by local "washrs," a group of stay-at-home parents, retirees or others who are interested in earning additional income. It has recently launched in cities in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona with plans to launch in Colorado and South Carolina by the end of February.