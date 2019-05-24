New commercial
GENERAL RETAIL: 2005 Verot School Road, Lafayette; description, Natchez on the River; A-Bryan Sapalino, owner; Mackie Reaux Construction Inc., applicant and contractor; $685,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
OTHER: 1613 Surrey St., Lafayette; Juvenile Detention Center, owner; description, roof replacement; Trahan Architecture and Planning, applicant; Miller Roofing, contractor; $310,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 1925 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Kevin Beck, owner; description, tenant improvements; Scott A. Boduch, applicant; Corstone Contractors LLC, contractor; $1,517,906.
RESTAURANT: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, H, Lafayette; Caffery Saloom Retail LLC, owner; description, new service/bar station in restaurant; Shannon Ducote, applicant and contractor; $42,350.
OFFICE BUILDING: 4630 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 302, Lafayette; Womens & Children's Hospital, owner; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, applicant and contractor; $41,780.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 4201 Moss St., Lafayette; Lafayette Public School System, owner; Acadian Middle School; description, 4-classroom addition; Architects Southwest, applicant; MD Descant Inc., contractor; $0.
TANKS/TOWERS: 1423 S.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; AT&T, owner; description, generator installation; General Dynamics, applicant; Bayou State Construction, contractor; $15,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 2200 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Sam Wofford, owner and applicant; Sibley Construction Services Inc., contractor; $33,000.
Commercial Demolitions
PUBLIC UTILITY: 200 Merchants Blvd., Lafayette; GMF Louisiana Chateau LLC, owner and applicant; Bay Construction and Design LLC, contractor; $12,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 901 Wilson St., Lafayette; Advanced Imaging of Lafayette, owner and applicant; Kishbaugh Construction Inc., contractor; $10,000.
New Homes
205 Bergeron Loop, Carencro; Dan Sager; $130,500.
105 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $292,500.
571 N. Pierce St., Lafayette; Shirley Coleman; $72,000.
4606 Verot School Road, Youngsville; townhouse; Michael and Kayla Breaux; $192,577.
703 Priscilla Lane, Lafayette; Kingdom Destiny Properties; $198,000.
102 Apple Wood Crossing, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $342,000.