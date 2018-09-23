Louisiana International Trade Week set
The 2nd annual Louisiana International Trade Week will be held Nov. 5-9 at the International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., in New Orleans.
The event highlights the trade community and promotes international trade and economic development opportunities within Louisiana. Activities will include an opening reception, educational panels, discussions and site tours. Themes and programs cover navigating international trade; opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises overseas; small business resource partners; and policies and projects impacting Louisiana’s role in international trade.
The event closes with the World Trade Center’s annual fundraiser gala, the Jubilee, with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy as the keynote speaker Nov. 9 in Harrah’s Casino Theatre in New Orleans. The event will include a silent auction, dinner and dancing. The trade center also will present the Eugene J. Schreiber Award to Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson for his contributions and work promoting Louisiana in global commerce.
Ticket and sponsorship information are at www.wtcno.org.
Beef cattle, forage field day scheduled
The LSU AgCenter will hold a beef cattle and forage field day on Oct. 18 in Alexandria.
Registration will start at 2:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Evacuation Shelter next to the LSU Alexandria campus on U.S. 71, with a field tour beginning at 3 p.m. on the AgCenter Dean Lee Research Station.
Topics will include a bermudagrass planting study, weed control, fencing and fenceline weaning, horn fly management, armyworm control and breeding soundness examinations.
The field tour will be followed by an indoor program with comments from LSU AgCenter administrators, a Louisiana Master Farmer update and graduation of the latest class of the Louisiana Master Cattleman program.
Louisiana agriculture nominations sought
The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is accepting nominations for its induction ceremony being held March 7 at the L’Auberge Hotel in Baton Rouge.
The Hall of Distinction is a program of the Louisiana Radio Network, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
It recognizes individuals who have a profound effect on Louisiana agriculture or agricultural enterprises. Nominees can represent any facet of agriculture or agriculture-related industries, including farming, ranching, aquaculture, fisheries, education or agribusiness.
Nomination forms are online at www.louisianaagriculturehallofdistinction.com or through any parish LSU AgCenter extension office.
Employment law forum scheduled
A forum providing information on recent employment cases and new laws and practical guidance for employers on how to deal with the changing legal landscape will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Lawton Room at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The program is valid for 3.0 credits toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification, approved for 3.0 CLE by the Louisiana State Bar Association and been submitted to the HR Certification Institute for review.
Topics for the Kean Miller Labor and Employment Forum include the effect of the #metoo and #timesup movements on sexual harassment investigation, litigation and best practices; managing medical leave of absence and return to work issues under the American with Disabilities Act and Family Medical Leave Act; and an EEOC and National Labor Relations Board enforcement update, with an optional Tiger Stadium tour.
Reservation can be made at rsvp@keanmiller.com or (225) 389-3753.