Cagan Management Group, which owns five apartment complexes in Lafayette, sold one of its properties to California investors for $4.65 million, records show.

The 94-unit Eagle Run Apartments, 810 S. College Road, was sold Nov. 18 to three California companies listed to real estate investor Richard McHugh of Newport Beach, Donald Simkins of San Juan Capistrano and Joseph Marton of Yorba Linda, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

Cagan also owns Whispering Oaks Apartments, 550 Eraste Landry Road; Beau Chenes Apartments, 2509 Johnston St.; Gallery Apartments, 315 Guilbeau Road; and Park Place Apartments, 100 Belle Fontaine Drive. The Illinois-based company also has properties in Indiana and Florida.