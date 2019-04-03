Louisiana is known as the Sportsman's Paradise and St. Martin Parish's sportsmen have a new one-stop shopping experience nearby as Gander Outdoors opened its new 48,000 square-foot location on the north side of Interstate 10 in Breaux Bridge.
The outdoors super store opened Wednesday morning to an excited crowd of sportsmen and women who ran the gamut from kids interested in new airguns to hunters looking for deals on ammo to grandmas looking at hunting apparel.
"We've had support from the community and the mayor since day one," said store manager Randy Broussard. "We want to be a big part of the community. We're glad to be here to serve the community."
Gander RV, which will sell RV supplies and campers and offer RV maintenance. According to Broussard, should officially open in the 40,000 square-foot building next door this weekend.
Gander Outdoors will employ 50 to 60 people and Gander RV will employ between 75 and 100 people once both stores have settled in and gauged demand.
"This is a great thing for the Breaux Bridge area," said State Rep. Mike Huval, who is from Breaux Bridge. "This is a great thing for St. Martin Parish and it's great for the Acadiana area. It brings people jobs and the opportunity to get off the interstate and stop at a great facility like this."
A large store like Gander Outdoors provides not only sales tax and property tax revenue to the city, parish and state, but also jobs for St. Martin Parish residents, and that helps get money flowing through the local economy. It also may lead to more local businesses that spin off of Gander's success to pop up in the region and may prompt more businesses to look at developing along I-10 near Gander Outdoors.
"One of the things Breaux Bridge has struggled to develop are three of the four corners off the interstate and this is a major development that we think now will attract businesses in support of it," said Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais. "As a matter of fact, one of our existing businesses, Smart Carts, is realizing a benefit and has established a relationship with Gander RV as well."
According to Huval and Calais, getting Gander to set up shop in Breaux Bridge was a project more than two years in the making. Calais said that two years ago, when the son of the CEO of Camping World Holdings, the parent company of Gander Outdoors, came to see if Breaux Bridge would be right for them, Calais told him the number of outdoorsmen and women in the area would be a boon for the company. The location's proximity to the Atchafalaya Basin and the Gulf of Mexico, they said, would be noticeable as soon as they open.
The grand opening Wednesday morning was kicked off with a flag raising honoring first responders, active-duty military and veterans. The 40-foot-by-80-foot American flag will remain on a 130-foot pole in Gander's parking lot.