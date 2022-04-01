The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s leadership, which two months ago changed the name of its nursing department to LHC Group • Myers School of Nursing, may have been surprised by this week's sale of the home health firm. Nobody on campus was saying Friday.
Optum Health, a division of Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group, acquired Lafayette-based LHC this week in a deal valued at $5.4 billion. Following the merger, the company said it would move forward as Optum Health.
UL Lafayette changed the names of its College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions and its nursing department to recognize the robust growth of its programs as well as the largest private contribution in the institution’s history — $20 million — from Keith and Ginny Myers.
Keith Myers chairs the LHC Group; his wife is a nurse who inspired the company’s growth and mission. The company was founded by Keith and Ginny Myers in Palmetto in St. Landry Parish in 1994.
UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said when the donation was made it represented the “largest private philanthropic investment in university history.”
UL Lafayette’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, which includes the nursing program, enrolls 2,100 students and includes bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs.
A university spokesperson declined to say what action — if any — the school would take in specific regard to the nursing program’s name, even if the LHC Group name disappears within the UnitedHealth Group. In an issued statement, UL said:
“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette remains deeply grateful to LHC Group and the Myers family for its historic generosity and long partnership that’s based on a shared commitment to the well-being of Acadiana and its residents.
"Collaborations with LHC Group and other health providers throughout the region have enabled the College of Nursing & Health Sciences to strengthen its mission as the primary creator of Acadiana’s health care workforce. We look forward to continuing this partnership, and building others, in the years ahead.”
A spokesman for the LHC Group did not return a call Friday afternoon.