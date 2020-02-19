Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are seeking chefs to participate in the 13th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off set for June 23 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Chefs who meet the eligibility standards have until April 15 to register.
“Louisiana is a place where you can Feed Your Soul with great seafood found in our largest cities all the way to our smallest towns," Nungesser said. "The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavor and sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture.”
For the fourth consecutive year the event is being held in Lafayette, the city said to have more restaurants per capita than any other American city. Lafayette also holds the distinction of being the “Tastiest Town in the South” by AAA Southern Traveler and “Happiest City in America” by Wall Street Journal Market Watch in 2014.
In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off taking place in New Orleans on August 1, which is also hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.
Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a partner in both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood Cook-Offs. Entry forms, information on previous cook-offs, and updates on the event may be found at LouisianaSeafood.com.